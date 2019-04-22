Avengers: Endgame — Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man promise to do 'whatever it takes' in new teaser

Avengers: Endgame essentially marks the culmination of the three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With such high stakes (owing to the sinister cliffhanger at the end of Infinity War) and fan expectations, the franchise's final installment ought to go the extra mile to meet audiences' expectations.

The film's new teaser, five days ahead of the release, depicts precisely that and much more. As the remaining Avengers unite forces to face the mighty Thanos, they prepare to do "whatever it takes." The video clip opens with a heartwarming sequence of Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) narrating how she got her Avengers 'family' at a juncture when she had expected nothing. As the video progresses, viewers get a glimpse of how the motley group prepare for the ultimate clash.

Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters in five days. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/i4uYNoZI3j pic.twitter.com/8e42Yo3Eep — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 21, 2019

As Johansson's pithy words — "We owe it to everyone we lost, to take a stand." — reverberates through the teaser, viewers get a sense of the unknown danger that await them and their fates.

The film features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Winston Duke, and Tessa Thompson among others.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on 26 April.

