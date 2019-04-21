Avengers: Endgame — BookMyShow website, app crashes amid mass bookings for Marvel's magnum opus

Avengers: Endgame is most definitely a phenomenon in itself. Prior to the release of Marvel's film, the BookMyShow website seems to have crashed (in certain areas in the country) owing to mass online bookings for the film.

The online bookings for Avengers: Endgame opened up to Indian audiences on BookMyShow, Paytm, and the official websites of cinema chains PVR Cinemas and INOX. However, as per reports, tickets are not yet live for theatres owned by Cinépolis and Carnival Cinemas.

Most ticketing websites have also opened offers for the public, with Paytm running a contest which distributes two free tickets to Avengers: Endgame, first day first show.

With online bookings opening up on Sunday, the BookMyShow website seem to have crashed and the app too stops responding, possibly due to the heavy traffic and large numbers of bookings. But tickets can also be booked via Insider, in case BookMyShow crashes.

Fans lamented about the website crash on social media as well.

#AvengersEndgame has made @bookmyshow to crash. Unable to book tickets for a long time now😔 — Sunny Puthran (@sunnyputhran) April 21, 2019

@bookmyshow crash during booking of avengers end game pic.twitter.com/C4gE0HCAZg — Shajad Khan (@Qshajadkhan) April 21, 2019

I was trying but due to heavy bookings Book My Show ka server crash ho gaya n now it's full. pic.twitter.com/JlhcyayDVn — Megha Miglani (@MohiniVMiglani) April 21, 2019

Featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Winston Duke, and Tessa Thompson among others, Avengers: Endgame will be the franchise's last film to conclude Phase III of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Considering more than half of the superheroes were wiped off with a click of Thanos' finger in Infinity War, Endgame will be the ultimate answer to millions of fan queries and theories.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theatres on 26 April.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 13:40:58 IST

