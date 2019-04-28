You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Fans assemble to create MCU-inspired artwork to commemorate Marvel's Phase 3 finale

FP Staff

Apr 28, 2019 10:16:50 IST

Marvel's Avengers probably has the world's largest fandom. From theorising about the upcoming plots to shipping their favourite (and unlikely to come together on-screen) characters, people worldwide have always invested way more time than just theatre-viewing, to this franchise. As Marvel bids its first three phases a glorious goodbye with Avengers: Endgame, artists (both professional and amateur) have 'assembled' to show their love for their favourite superheroes.

The original Avengers. Captain America and Iron Man. seem to be the most popular subjects for sketches and paintings, and Rocket Raccoon has also managed to get himself multiple snazzy artworks. Thanos is the general favourite (no surprises there) among the villains, with many also choosing to depict the Infinity gauntlet.

Popular dialogues, spoiler alerts (or the warning against it) and iconic expressions — all have now been inked perfectly on paper. Here's a look at some of the best ones.

