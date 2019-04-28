Avengers: Endgame — Fans assemble to create MCU-inspired artwork to commemorate Marvel's Phase 3 finale

Marvel's Avengers probably has the world's largest fandom. From theorising about the upcoming plots to shipping their favourite (and unlikely to come together on-screen) characters, people worldwide have always invested way more time than just theatre-viewing, to this franchise. As Marvel bids its first three phases a glorious goodbye with Avengers: Endgame, artists (both professional and amateur) have 'assembled' to show their love for their favourite superheroes.

The original Avengers. Captain America and Iron Man. seem to be the most popular subjects for sketches and paintings, and Rocket Raccoon has also managed to get himself multiple snazzy artworks. Thanos is the general favourite (no surprises there) among the villains, with many also choosing to depict the Infinity gauntlet.

Popular dialogues, spoiler alerts (or the warning against it) and iconic expressions — all have now been inked perfectly on paper. Here's a look at some of the best ones.

In celebration of #MarvelStudios release of #Avengers #Endgame I illustrated a different Avenger everyday to complete a visual alphabet style poster. I drew inspiration from the characters classic #MarvelComics appearances, especially runs that I grew up with in the 80s and 90s pic.twitter.com/mxSjfrqEM6 — Erich Randall (@ebcdart) April 26, 2019

I am a pencil artist from Zimbabwe. My friend and I drew these two amazing women. @DanaiGurira and @LupitaNyongo. How can we get these 2 pencil drawings to you? Please Check out my friend @keithndlovu1#endgame #avengersendgame #drawing #okoye @danaigurira@Lupita_Nyongo pic.twitter.com/iavY8k4oj3 — Shanfield Mcleish Moyo (@ShanfieldM) April 27, 2019

Since chibi characters are easier to draw, this was my first practice piece. JK as Iron Man! #btsfanart pic.twitter.com/9hL9mOPOlx — _smilesimply (@HOMEofSEA) April 26, 2019

In the eve of #avengersendgame premiere in Russia I made a daub! That was a nice experience in the draw skill ! That’s work look so weird and incomplete but I really love how is that look! @ChrisEvans #captainamerica #art #draw #watercolor #avengers #avengersinfinitywar pic.twitter.com/cMTeVapUhq — Mary Weedon (@voidinaomatic) April 27, 2019

Loved the movie so much and can't wait to see it again. Here's a #RocketRaccoon sketch in the meantime #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/NQCjqhROxZ — Mark Clark II (@Mark_ClarkII) April 27, 2019

the end of an era. 7 years ago i designed these gowns, literally sketching them during the end credits of avengers. i’ve enjoyed every step along the way. ❤️#avengersendgame pic.twitter.com/4pFGpzvkmB — kelsey michele ✨ (@toughtinkart) April 27, 2019

Hated you in the beginning.....

Then you made me fell in love with you......

Cried when #Thanos killed you in #InfinityWar

Hoped you'll be back in.... #AvengersEngame

Cried even more when you were not there #Endgame

Love you #Loki @twhiddleston pic.twitter.com/1eTl0MVr2I — Moonlight Streak (@streak_moonl) April 27, 2019

I drew up a hipster version of Doctor Strange, with the Eye of Agamotto as a tattoo on him, and an alt version of said Eye ....shuddup I like it pic.twitter.com/p1J95o22vB — Mel Uran (@ARTPHOBOS) April 27, 2019

#AvengersEndgame “SPOILER FREE” fan art: NEBULA! ✨ 9”x12” smooth Strathmore Bristol board, inked w/ colored Pigma Micron pens, colored w/ Copic Sketch markers, & Uniball Signo white gel pen. (Without animated background.) pic.twitter.com/RqQlgybNj9 — Todd Nauck (@ToddNauck) April 26, 2019

wip update: hello i finished a damn good job with his hair which means that that will be the way i will draw hair from now on #buckybarnes #AvengersEngame pic.twitter.com/Z6tMvspgHo — badboidaxi (@daxramires) April 27, 2019

My fastest drawing yet too hyped for Endgame tomorrow Gamora drawn on recycled paper done in an hour @zoesaldana #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/QFlCBggV2N — FINALLY WATCHING ENDGAME TODAY (@hoyjannelle) April 27, 2019

Watched Avengers Endgame tonight, and What a marvellous ride it has been! Such an amazing universe. Thinking of drawing some more of them, who would you like to see? #RocketRaccoon #avengersart pic.twitter.com/jL3jwLNFug — Rhiannon Yates Illustrations (@Rhisynyster) April 25, 2019

