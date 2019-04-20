Avengers: Endgame new clip features Black Widow assembling the team ahead of battle against Thanos

The release of Avengers: Endgame is just around the corner, but that doesn't seem to stop Marvel from putting up on new promotional material every day. On 18 April, the studio released a new TV spot titled 'Found'. The 30-second-long teaser is anchored by Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow as she indicates that "Thanos is using the infinity stones again".

While there isn't much new footage in the teaser, it does make for a thrilling montage for the MCU fans. As the Avengers head for the battle against the Mad Titan, they are seen donning new suits and travelling to space. Aboard the Benatar — the Guardians of the Galaxy ship — Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) asks those assembled: “Who hasn’t been to space?” Captain America, Black Widow and War Machine (Don Cheadle) sheepishly raise their hands in response, as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) glance around. Rocket then adds, “You better not throw up on my ship.”

Avengers: Endgame releases on 26 April and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Danai Gurira, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin. The film is a sequel to last year's Marvel magnum opus Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch Avengers TV Spot 'Found' here.

