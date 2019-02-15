You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — AR Murugadoss roped in to pen dialogues for Tamil version of upcoming Marvel blockbuster

Press Trust of India

Feb 15, 2019 14:13:42 IST

Mumbai: Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has been roped in to pen the dialogues for Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame in Tamil.

AR Murgadoss (left), A still from Avengers: Endgame trailer. Twitter

Avengers: Endgame is a sequel to 2018's superhero blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War.

"I have always admired the story, spectacle and scale that Marvel brings to its movies, and Avengers: Endgame is going to be one such powerhouse of a film that has the whole country excited.

"As a writer and a filmmaker and now a fan, thanks to my son Aaditya, I am thrilled to be a part of this phenomenon which brings together a galaxy of powerful characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and more," Murugadoss said in a statement.

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker said he has tried to add the local flavour to the film without "compromising on the original thought and certainly hope that fans will look forward to watching the Tamil version of the film."

Bikram Duggal, Head- Studio Entertainment, Marvel India, said, South India has emerged as one of the crucial markets for Marvel and they always had a special focus on serving the fans in south as well.

"With the celebrated writer -AR Murugadoss, we are bringing alive the magnificence and grandeur of the film in a language that the audiences prefer. We hope all the fans will appreciate this effort and enjoy this epic spectacle in Tamil as well," he added.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and featuring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame releases in Indian theatres on 26 April in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

