Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Pratt marries girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger in inmate ceremony in California

After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally tied the knot. According to People, the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on 8 June (Saturday).

"You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement," a source told the publication.

"The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," the source added.

"The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy."

Some of the attendees at the wedding were Pratt's son Jack, Schwarzenegger's siblings- Patrick, Christina, and Christopher, a close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

The couple also had a bridal shower at Schwarzenegger's mother Maria Shriver's home in April which also kept an intimate affair.

"Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family," a source told People.

The duo announced their engagement in January through an Instagram post. Pratt was last seen Avengers: Endgame as Star-Lord.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 13:35:58 IST

