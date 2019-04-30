Avengers: Endgame — Chris Pratt shares 'highly illegal' behind-the-scenes video from set of film's climactic battle

The makers of Avengers: Endgame had to work extra hard to ensure that no plot details were leaked during the filming and production of the film. Marvel not just concealed the storyline from the actors, they were also forbidden from carrying their phones as well as click or record anything while on set. Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord, has now shared a short behind-the-scenes video he managed to secretly shoot, featuring the entire cast preparing to film the final battle sequence.

Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Downey Jr, Dave Bautista, Chris Evans, Danai Gurira and Sean Gunn are some of the actors visible in the video. When the camera pans on Gunn, who is Kraglin in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy films, remarks, "I'm pretty sure I'm the most famous person here." Reacting to Pratt secretly filming on set, Evans tells him, "Big trouble, big time." In response to this, Pratt can be heard saying, "This is a highly illegal video."

Endgame was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. The film, directed by the Russo Brother, has been received positively all over the world and has already broken plenty of box-office records.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 17:59:45 IST

