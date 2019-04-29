Avengers: Endgame — 21-year-old Chinese woman hospitalised due to hyperventilation after watching Marvel's sobfest

As the highly-anticipated movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame released, fans all around the world could not contain their excitement. With its release, the movie created a lot of buzz and managed to break several records worldwide. The film secured a bigger opening than any other Bollywood film in India has managed so far. But the surprise ending of the movie made every Marvel fan emotional and some could not handle their overwhelming emotions.

In a strange incident from China, a 21 year-old woman named Xiaoli got hospitalised as she could not stop crying during the film. The woman showed the signs of hyperventilation and faced difficulty in breathing while her hands and feet became numb, reports Shanghaiist.

According to The News International, she had to be rushed to the hospital from the theatre after which Xiaoli was given an oxygen mask to regulate her breathing. The doctor was reported as saying, “I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, we thought that she her crying had caused ‘hyperventilation’. We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms."

Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Russo brothers, the movie is already the biggest worldwide box office opener.

