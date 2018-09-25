Avengers 4: Benedict Wong's cryptic make-up photo fuels speculation that he might be a Skrull

When Thanos snapped his fingers and eliminated half the life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, it wasn't clear if some of the supporting characters of MCU survived the Snappening. For example, Wong, the Master of the Mystic Arts introduced in Doctor Strange, was seen in the beginning of the film when the Black Order attacks Earth but then stays back to protect the New York Sanctum when the rest of the film's action takes place.

Benedict Wong, the actor who plays the character, recently took to Instagram to confirm that he will be appearing in Avengers 4 by sharing a cryptic photo from the film's reshoots. The picture teases Wong sitting in a makeup chair as the special effects team seem to peeling a replica of his face — skin, hair and all.

Expectedly, this prompted speculation among fans who wondered if Wong is actually a Skrull in disguise. Skrulls, if you're not aware, are a shape-shifting alien race who will make their MCU debut in the upcoming Captain Marvel, where they'll be the chief antagonists. It'll be interesting to see how exactly the events of Captain Marvel tie into Avengers 4 and if Wong is in fact a Skrull.

Anticipation remains high for the yet-untitled Avengers 4 film, being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and set to open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 15:01 PM