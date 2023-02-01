Even after a month and a half of its release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water seems in no mood to slow down yet as it continues to soar into 2023 and remain at the top of the global box office. After already bagging the fourth position of the biggest film of all time, the sci-fi magnum opus is now nearing close to beating Titanic and taking the number 3 spot. With such an outstanding performance at the domestic as well as international box offices, James Cameron has yet again proved his potential, taking him to the list of highest-grossing directors of all time.

Breaking some major records at the international box office, Avatar 2 has performed beyond expectations and is enjoying a winning spree. As per the latest data available on the seventh weekend, the film has earned $2.116 billion at the global box office, which takes it closer to Cameron’s Titanic’s lifetime collection of $2.194 billion.

Out of the total collections, Avatar 2 has bagged around $600 million domestically and over $1.400 billion globally.

Earlier, the film surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to take the fourth position. With that said, as Cameron holds the credit for his three films in the list of top four biggest films in history, the names are chronologically listed as Avatar($2.92 billion), Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), Titanic ($2.2 billion), and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.116 and still counting).

About Avatar 2

More than 10 years after the original Avatar film came out, the sequel was finally released in December last year. Revolving around the story of the Sully family, the film brings back the core characters of Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana respectively.

Notably, the film which came after years of delays had many in doubt whether the audiences would welcome it in the same manner as the first part. However, all the doubts were settled as soon as The Way of Water hit theatres. Thanks to the holiday season, the film attracted great numbers.

