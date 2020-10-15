Ava DuVernay reunites with Netflix to write, direct Caste, based on Isabel Wilkerson's New York Times bestselling novel

Ava DuVernay's Caste will examine 'how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations.'

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is set to direct Caste, a drama based on Isabel Wilkerson's critically-acclaimed novel, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

The project marks DuVernay's third collaboration with Netflix after the documentary 13th and the miniseries When They See Us.

Here's the announcement

Ava DuVernay will direct, write, and produce a film based on Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson. The New York Times bestselling novel chronicles how our lives are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations. pic.twitter.com/kaXhy8Fe2I — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 14, 2020

Wilkerson wrote she is overjoyed her book is getting a screen adaptation.

Read her tweet below

So this happened today. And I am overjoyed. Thank you, @ava, @netflix and all of the readers who have loved this book. https://t.co/GRCm6EuvW0 — Isabel Wilkerson (@Isabelwilkerson) October 14, 2020

Several celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling, congratulated DuVernay on Twitter.

Check out their tweets here

Can’t wait to see what @ava does with @isabelwilkerson’s #Caste! It’s an absolute must-read for humanity and will surely become a must-watch film with her vision. Yay for you Avs!https://t.co/DHUstlyosi — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) October 14, 2020

Is there a better match for this incredible book than @ava? So excited for this! Congratulations, my friend! 😍 https://t.co/YvL4oflGmK — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 14, 2020

This is spectacular. Holy moly. I’m sooooooooo excited about this. @ava and @Isabelwilkerson - My deep love a gratitude to you both. https://t.co/l9ezsTXayK — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 14, 2020

According to Variety, the film will use a multiple-story structure to examine the "unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations."

DuVernay will also produce the movie, alongside ARRAY Filmworks' Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

Netflix executive Tendo Nagenda will partner with the Oscar-nominated director for the project, after working together on Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, her 2018 adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic tale.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)