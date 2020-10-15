Entertainment

Ava DuVernay reunites with Netflix to write, direct Caste, based on Isabel Wilkerson's New York Times bestselling novel

Ava DuVernay's Caste will examine 'how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations.'

FP Staff October 15, 2020 13:56:53 IST
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is set to direct Caste, a drama based on Isabel Wilkerson's critically-acclaimed novel, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

The project marks DuVernay's third collaboration with Netflix after the documentary 13th and the miniseries When They See Us.

Here's the announcement

Wilkerson wrote she is overjoyed her book is getting a screen adaptation.

Read her tweet below

Several celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling, congratulated DuVernay on Twitter.

Check out their tweets here

According to Variety, the film will use a multiple-story structure to examine the "unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations."

DuVernay will also produce the movie, alongside ARRAY Filmworks' Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

Netflix executive Tendo Nagenda will partner with the Oscar-nominated director for the project, after working together on Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, her 2018 adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic tale.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: October 15, 2020 13:56:53 IST

