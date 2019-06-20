You are here:

When They See Us director Ava DuVernay thanks Hansal Mehta for his appreciation of Netflix drama

Jun 20, 2019 17:05:05 IST

When They See Us director Ava DuVernay on Thursday thanked filmmaker Hansal Mehta for watching her Netflix show, which is based on the 1989 case of Central Park Five.

The four-episode show is based on the case of five teenagers of colour who were wrongly convicted for the rape of a jogger. When they were exonerated many years later, they sued the city for their time in prison.

Mehta took to Twitter to hail the show for doing justice to a "disturbing and poignant" story that, he said, affected him deeply.

Check out Hansal Mehta's tweet:

Replying to Mehta, DuVernay said she is glad that the show resonated with him. "It means a lot to know that people are connecting with this story in places near and far," she wrote.

When They See Us, which started streaming on Netflix from 12 June, features Michael K Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood and Christopher Jackson, among others.

