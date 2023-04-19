Australian legend Brett Lee honors the Viral Sensation Faizan Ansari
Security for Brett Lee was very strict to keep him safe and secure. The Maharashtra government took good care of his commotion from the airport to the hotel.
Brett Lee who is a renowned Australian personality honored Faizan Ansari with an award for The Viral Personality Of The Year at the Brand Icon Award Show 2023. The award show was held at a Five Star Hotel Holiday INN in Mumbai where a lot of celebrities were seen on the red carpet.
Celebrities like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan who are Bigg Boss 16 contestants were present at the award ceremony. Apart from that, presence of many other celebrities was witnessed. It was evening of glamor, shine, and celebration.
For security reasons, only celebrities and stars were allowed to meet Brett Lee at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Mumbai
Faizan Ansari has been the talk of the town for many days for his controversies with Urfi Javed, Faizan Ansari, Umar Riaz, Aly Goni, and more. He acquired love from the public in an immense amount making him a viral personality.
Faizan Ansari also expressed his gratitude towards the audience who support him always and they are worthy of all the awards I have won
