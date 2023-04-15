Visually stunning and aesthetically poetic, Jubilee has been talked, raved, dissected and analyzed by cinema lovers and Prime Video audiences all around the globe since its part one premiered on April 7th. With a cleverly casted ensemble, Vikramaditya Motwane’s genius and stunning worldbuilding and Soumik Sen’s expertise, Jubilee has many good things that have touched the audience’s hearts. From calling it a cinematic brilliance to commending the grandeur of the series, fans and critics have showered immense love on the Amazon Original series. As the audiences now wait for the second part with bated breaths, we give you five reasons why Jubilee is becoming the talk of the cinephile town.

Stars in the making

With such clever characters where they all play a pivotal role in building the story, Jubilee’s creators made clever choices when it came to casting. Be it the formidable studio honcho Prosenjit Chatterjee, who’s screen presence gives the perfect energy for his role, or period drama queen Aditi Rao Hydari, who lights up the screen with her presence. Aparshakti Khurana who surprised the audience with his understated performance, Wamiqa’s Gabbi’s charming innocence, and Sidhant Gupta’s show-stealing acting, Jubilee has a perfect mix of talent who all have delivered their best to their already intriguing characters.

A perfect ode to yesteryears

There’s a different kind of nostalgia that viewers love to indulge in where period pieces are concerned. From Gramophones to Bombay trams, from imported cars, to Jazz bars, Jubilee doesn’t impose the vibe of 1950s India on the audience, as much as it lures them in. Mukund Gupta and Aparna Sud as production designers did a spectacular job to bring Motwane’s grand vision to life.

Love letter to the art of filmmaking

The glitz and glamor of the film industry that the world sees from outside versus the abject loneliness that one suffers being on the inside, is brought on screen through stunningly visualized shots. Be it the cleverly placed elements of fire, to the sepia undertones, or be it the subtle portrayal of emotions through deeply thought out shots, Jubilee’s visual extravaganza keeps viewers hooked to its each and every frame, and that’s the biggest highlight of the show.

Amit Trivedi surprises yet again with his sheer range

Award winning music director Amit Trivedi chose the perfect amalgamation of peppy and sad musical tracks, that not only do justice to the stunning picturization, but also stay in your mind long after you’ve heard them. With Sunidhi Chauhan, Papon, Swanand Kirkire, Devendrapal Singh, Shahid Mallya, and Mohammed Irrfan’s voices coming together, clubbed with Kausar Munir’s heartfelt lyrics, Jubilee’s music album is a perfect ode to the golden age of Hindi cinema.

Perfectly bringing golden age of cinema to screen

Who hasn’t fantasized about being a part of the shiny, glamorous world of the film industry? Jubilee is not just an unabashed celebration of cinema, it also is a glaring spotlight on the intoxicating yet dreary underbelly of fame. Jubilee’s relatability lies in its honesty, in the fact that life is all about making choices, yet some choices rot your souls to eternity. Jubilee is all about the underdog’s shot to success, but it is also an earnest dissection of the sacrifices that happen along the way.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series is led by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. With the first five episodes already out on the streaming service, the second part of Jubilee, with the final five episodes, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 14th April.

