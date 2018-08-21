You are here:

Atypical season 2 trailer: Netflix show reiterates importance of family, as characters confront inner demons

FP Staff

Aug,21 2018 16:27:39 IST

The shift in focus from Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an autistic teen navigating high school, to his family is evident in the trailer of Netflix's Atypical season 2. In the newly released clip, Sam gears up for college while still fighting the demons in his head. The people around him — his mother, father and younger sister — are riddled with problems of their own. But in this atmosphere of life-changing developments, the importance of family is ultimately reiterated.

The Gardeners from Netflix's Atypical season 2. Screengrab from YouTube

With the youngest Gardener, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), struggling to get accustomed to the ways of her new school and the mother (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh) getting more and more entwined in a whirlwind extramarital romance, one could argue that things looking especially bleak for the family. Not to mention, father Gardener's (Michael Rapaport) wall-punching stunt after he finds out about the affair.

However, the one lesson that has been at the core of this Netflix series — that delves into a variety of pertinent issues such as mental health, individual freedom, being on the autism spectrum and a misfit — shines through: Everything gets easier if you have your family by your side. Friends who are like family are also strongly recommended.

Season 2 of Atypical starts streaming on Netflix from 7 September.

