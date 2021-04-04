Atlanta Season 3 begins production, creator Donald Glover shares update from show's set

Donald Glover, who has created the show, shared a photograph featuring him and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz on the set of Atlanta Season 3.

Actor-writer Donald Glover's critically-acclaimed series Atlanta has started production on its third season.

Glover, who has created the show, shared a photograph featuring him and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz as an update.

Here is the post

Atlanta follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve the lives of their families.

The first season of the dramedy premiered in 2016, while season two came out in March 2018.

Upon its debut, the first season won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, an AFI Award and a Peabody.

FX Network has already renewed the show for a fourth season. Both the seasons will have eight episodes each. Glover had previously said that the show will be "some of the best television ever made".

According to Screen Rant, the makers intended to kickstart production early 2021

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)