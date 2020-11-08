Donald Glover opens up on Atlanta Season 3 and 4, says it will be 'some of the best television ever made'
Atlanta, starring Donald Glover in the lead, follows two cousins navigating the city's rap scene in an effort to improve their lives.
Hollywood star Donald Glover says the next two seasons of his critically-acclaimed series Atlanta will perform better than the expectations of fans.
The comedy-drama series, starring Glover in the lead, is currently awaiting the start of production on its third season.
FX Network has already renewed the show for a fourth season. Both the seasons will have eight episodes each.
The musician, actor and showrunner took to Twitter on Friday and said that the show will be "some of the best television ever made".
"While I''m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us," he tweeted.
while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.
— donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020
Created by Glover, follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families.
The show’s cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. It is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Mura.
The actor-musician also teased new music for his hip-hop act, Childish Gambino.
"Last music project was probably my best. But the one coming will be my biggest by far. Listen to ''new ancient strings'' outside," Glover said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
As The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres, Disney posts recap of first instalment
The Mandalorian Seaason 2 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 30 October.
Junior Masterchef Australia on Disney+ Hotstar is wholesome and joyous viewing at its best
In these fraught times, the show is an escape into a world where the biggest drama is overcooked meat and runny pannacottas.
A chess expert examines if Netflix series The Queen's Gambit got all its moves right
The Queen's Gambit is one of the best and most successful screen adaptations of the game, a short list that includes the 2016 film Queen of Katwe and Searching for Bobby Fischer, from 1993.