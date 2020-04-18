You are here:

Athiya Shetty wishes ‘my person’ KL Rahul on Indian cricketer's 28th birthday via Instagram post

Rumours of actress Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The actress’ latest social media post wishing Rahul on his birthday may further those rumours.

On Saturday, the Hero actress shared a photo with Rahul on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Happy birthday, my person @rahulkl." In the cute pic, Athiya and Rahul can be seen having a good time and smiling at the camera.

View this post on Instagram happy birthday, my person @rahulkl A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

Soon after Athiya posted the image, a number of people commented on it, including the birthday boy himself. Rahul reacted to the image with number of heart emojis. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff too dropped a few heart-eyes emoticons, while Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, "Cuuuuuute!" to the post.

In December 2019, KL Rahul has posted an image with Athiya alongside a hilarious caption alluding to Athiya’ father Suniel Shetty's popular film Hera Pheri. The batsman had written, "Hello, devi prasad....?"

View this post on Instagram Hello, devi prasad....? A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:15pm PST

Athiya was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's film Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the film Nawazuddin essays the role of a 36-year-old NRI Pushpinder Tyagi, who has returned from Dubai. After a lot of struggle, he marries a girl named Annie, played by Athiya Shetty.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 17:21:59 IST