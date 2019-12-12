Assamese artist Papon cancels Delhi concert following anti-citizenship bill protests in Assam: 'My home state is burning', tweets singer

Assamese singer Papon tweeted that he will not be performing in Delhi this weekend due to the violent tensions in Assam against the Citizen (Amendment) Bill. Papon, who has lent his voice to popular songs such as 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from Dum Laga Ke Haisha and 'Bulleya' from Sultan, had a concert scheduled in Delhi's Imperfecto Shor on Friday.

In his tweet, the singer explained the reason why he decided to call of the concert. He said that he would not be able to entertain the audience in "my present state of mind." Papon added that though it was unfair for those who had already purchased tickets, the show organisers would find a way to compensate them. He promised to return to the city for a performance.

Here is Papon's tweet

I know this is unfair on you as you had bought tickets and planned long ahead. I am sure the organizers will take care of that in someway and as promised I’ll see you all on another day in future! I hope you will understand! 🙏🏼 — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) December 12, 2019

The entire Northeast of the country, particularly Assam, has witnessed violent protest ever since the CAD was passed in Lok Sabha. The situation worsened after it was also passed in the Rajya Sabha.

A lockdown on mobile internet services in Assam was imposed for 48 hours. Section 144 was also imposed by the Assam administration in several districts, including Sonitpur, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 17:57:11 IST