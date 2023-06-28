Entertainment

Asin reacts to divorce rumours with Rahul Sharma: 'Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an...'

Asin and Rahul Sharma tied the knot on 19 January 2016

June 28, 2023
Asin reacts to divorce rumours with Rahul Sharma

The pan-India actress Asin, who is currently away from showbiz and enjoying her family life, grabbed our eyeballs when the reports claimed that the Ghajini star is heading for a divorce with Rahul Sharma.

Now, the actress has clarified the same and called it ‘very imaginative and utterly baseless news’.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a note, which reads, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and
came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS'”

She further wrote, “Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys.”

The London Dreams actress recently deleted all her pictures with Rahul Sharma on Instagram except one post. She also removed her wedding pics from social media, which gave rise to speculations that all is not well between the duo.

Talking about Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, a source told HT, “They are one of the happiest couples we know. Rahul is a doting husband and father and absolutely adores Asin. They are the sort of genuine down-to-earth couple one rarely sees and they love to keep away from drama and attention. They are very low profile and keep away from social media exactly for this reason. It’s ridiculous to see this written about a couple like them. In fact, they are on a holiday together with their daughter and are having a good laugh about it.”

Updated Date: June 28, 2023

