Asia Argento trolled over Anthony Bourdain's death: Actress-activist's peers defend her in an open letter

In order to protect Asia Argento against online accusations of Anthony Bourdain’s death, Hollywood stars such as Rose McGowan, Terry Crews, and Olivia Munn have issued an open letter.

Published by the Los Angeles Times, it says that the actress has been “accused of everything from causing her boyfriend’s suicide to trying to use her ‘survivor status’ and the #MeToo movement to advance her career.” The letter also talks about the traditional narrative of blaming and bringing down courageous women. It states “If there is one thing we know with unwavering confidence, ‘sexual violence victim’ is not a title anyone wants attached to themselves.”

The Hollywood biggies asked the people grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain and continued to describe Asia as a survivor, not a headline.

The letter is also signed by Anthony Rapp, Natasha Henstridge, Mira Sorvino, Jessica Barth, Rosanna Arquette, and Paz de la Huerta. All of them are supporters of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement, and a majority of them are sexual harassment and/or assault victims like Argento.

Bourdain, 61, was discovered dead in a French hotel room on 8 June where he had been filming an episode of Parts Unknown. Argento said in a statement on that she was “beyond devastated” by Bourdain’s death which was later ruled a suicide.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 12:17 PM