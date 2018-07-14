You are here:

Asia Argento trolled over Anthony Bourdain's death: Actress-activist's peers defend her in an open letter

FP Staff

Jul,14 2018 12:17:36 IST

In order to protect Asia Argento against online accusations of Anthony Bourdain’s death, Hollywood stars such as Rose McGowan, Terry Crews, and Olivia Munn have issued an open letter.

Published by the Los Angeles Times, it says that the actress has been “accused of everything from causing her boyfriend’s suicide to trying to use her ‘survivor status’ and the #MeToo movement to advance her career.” The letter also talks about the traditional narrative of blaming and bringing down courageous women. It states “If there is one thing we know with unwavering confidence, ‘sexual violence victim’ is not a title anyone wants attached to themselves.”

The Hollywood biggies asked the people grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain and continued to describe Asia as a survivor, not a headline.

Asia Argento during her 2018 Cannes speech/Image from Twitter.

Asia Argento during her 2018 Cannes speech/Image from Twitter.

The letter is also signed by Anthony Rapp, Natasha Henstridge, Mira Sorvino, Jessica Barth, Rosanna Arquette, and Paz de la Huerta. All of them are supporters of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement, and a majority of them are sexual harassment and/or assault victims like Argento.

Bourdain, 61, was discovered dead in a French hotel room on 8 June where he had been filming an episode of Parts Unknown. Argento said in a statement on that she was “beyond devastated” by Bourdain’s death which was later ruled a suicide.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 12:17 PM

tags: #Anthony Bourdain #Asia Argento #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Celebrity death #Hollywood #Me too #MeToo

also see

Henry Cavill says he's hesitant to flirt with women because 'I'm going to be called a rapist or something'

Henry Cavill says he's hesitant to flirt with women because 'I'm going to be called a rapist or something'

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges involving third woman; released on bail

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges involving third woman; released on bail

Luc Besson accused of sexual assault by another woman, two months after first rape allegation

Luc Besson accused of sexual assault by another woman, two months after first rape allegation