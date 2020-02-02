Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she wouldn't mind making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut, claims the actress considered directing it herself

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has said that she would like to make a biopic on actor Kangana Ranaut if she is allowed.

"I have no issues in making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut, if she allows me to do so. But I think there are still many things to come her way. Let her get married and then I'll think of making a biopic on her. After acting in Thalaivi, even Kangana gave a thought about making a biopic on her. She was so excited that she wanted to direct her own biopic. Still, if I get a chance to make her biopic, I'll make it for sure. Maybe with the title 'Kangan v/s Kangana'. She is a very straightforward person and tells everything truthfully," said Tiwari at an event to mark the success of Panga.

Known for heart-warming stories from the heartland, like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Tiwari's recent release Panga revolved around a 30-something retired Kabaddi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is trying to make a comeback in the game.

In an interview to Firstpost, Tiwari called Panga a slice-of-life film rather a sports drama, and described how her equation with Ranaut changed over the course of filming the movie, "My relationship is purely based on trust and transparency. Kangana is well-versed in her craft and she respects people like that. We are both good with planning and we really got along very well. We are very transparent and honest with each other. Whenever she did value addition, and if good, I would use it,” added Ashwiny.

Recently, Tiwari visited Ranaut while the latter was in Chennai shooting for her upcoming release Thalaivi.

Tiwari also shared a sneak-peek into the kind of relationship she shares with the actress. She says, "I feel that there is a humane side to her which she doesn't want to show to anyone. The reason she doesn't want to show her side, because I think if someone keeps bouncing what you said on phone or Twitter, what will you do? It's like a call centre heckling you with phone calls after phone calls. Eventually what will you do? You would switch off your phone or you would shout back and I think that's the whole issue."

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 17:15:00 IST