Ashutosh Rana tests positive for coronavirus a week after taking first dose of vaccine

Ashutosh Rana took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine last week with his wife Renuka Shahane.

Actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for coronavirus . The 53-year-old actor said he contracted the virus days after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 6 April.

Rana was last seen in Umesh Bist's Pagglait alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Raghuvir Yadav, and Sayani Gupta. The film, which released on Netflix, opened to rave reviews from audience and critics alike.

A year after the breakout, the country is once again reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases and witnessing the early second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had reported 63,294 infections on Sunday, its highest daily spike since the onset of the pandemic. Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases (5,66,278), has complained of vaccine shortage and has repeatedly requested the Centre to send a bigger batch of vaccines to the state. The state, which is grappling with a second COVID-19 wave, already has a weekend lockdown in place besides daily night curfews, writes The Indian Express.

Several celebs had tested positive earlier this month. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar among others have been recuperating and are under home quarantine.

While many others like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tabassum have tested negative. Akshay Kumar returned home after being hospitalised post his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, confirmed on Monday.