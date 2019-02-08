Ashutosh Gowariker to produce film on Indian women's cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad

Ashutosh Gowariker, who is currently working on his directorial Panipat, is also working on his next production, reports Mumbai Mirror. The next film will focus on the journey of women's cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad. The feature will be helmed by Gowariker's assistant directors Ankush and Glen.

The news was confirmed by Swati R Paradkar, president of the Indian women's cooperative. Mirror quoted her as saying, “We are honoured that Ashutosh Gowariker is making a film on Lijjat. The journey is not only fascinating but also inspiring for people.”

Mirror states that the production team has already contacted people from the cooperative for crucial inputs which will be the crux of the script. The entire organisation, run by women, sell not only papads but also appalam, spices, wheat flour, chapati, detergent powder, cake and liquid detergent.

The organisation, which was first founded in 1959 by seven women in Girgaum with a seed money of Rs 80, currently has 81 branches and 27 divisions across the country. The annual turnover for the company in 2018 reportedly stands at Rs 800 crore, state reports. It also provides employment to more than 43,000 women across the country at present.

The organisation also received recognition from Khadi & Village Industries Commission as a village industry. It was registered in 1966 under the Bombay Public Trusts Act 1950 and Societies Registration Act, 1860.

