A powerhouse in himself, legendary actor Ashok Kumar was inarguably one of the most celebrated actors and was rightfully called the ‘first superstar’ of the Hindi film industry. Throughout his career which spanned over five decades, Ashok Kumar, also known as ‘Dadamoni’ worked in more than 275 films and also performed in over 30 Bengali dramas. From his charmingly good looks and unique dialogue delivery to introducing natural acting in Hindi cinema, Ashok Kumar was a natural actor and had the talent of slipping into the shoe of a character while dedicating himself properly to his job.

Today, as we celebrate his 11th birth anniversary, here is a list of some top must-watch movies of the late superstar.

Ashok Kumar’s top 10 films

Achhut Kanya (1936) – Among one of his early works in the industry, Kumar made a bold attempt at portraying the role of a Brahmin boy who falls in love with an untouchable girl. With the use of realistic situations and intense scenes, the film marked his strong performance.

Kismet (1943) – Another major success of his career, Kismet was a game changer for Ashok Kumar and also earned him the tag of a ‘superstar’. Playing the role of a loveable rogue, Kumar impressed the audience with his style and performance in a grey character.

Mahal (1949) – The film which gave a start to the trend of introducing ‘reincarnations’, Mahal also saw the arrival of another superstar, Madhubala into the industry. With several impactful elements to a thrilling storyline, the film was a way of its time and thus proved to be another feather to Kumar’s cap.

Parineeta (1953) – Based on the Saratchandra novel of the same name, Parineeta shows Ashok Kumar in the role of ‘Shekhar’ who is paired with Meena Kumari.

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) – One of the best comedy films of his career, the film featured real-life brothers Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, and Anoop Kumar with a perfect mix of romance, comedy, music, and slapstick. Not to forget, the memorable songs from the film include Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Babu Samjho Ishare, Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka, and Paanch Rupaiya Baara Aana.

Howrah Bridge (1958) – A mystery drama by genre, Howrah Bridge captures Kumar in the role of Prem Kumar who goes to Kolkata to seek justice for his brother’s murder. In addition to the engaging plot, songs like Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu and Aaiye Meherbaan from the film are unforgettable.

Bandini (1963) – Thus establishing his realistic acting skills, Ashok Kumar played the role of a freedom fighter opposite other stars like Nutan and Dharmendra. The film also showcased the reality of Indian rural women during the time of Independence.

Gumrah (1963) – BR Chopra’s bold attempt at showing extra-marital affairs on screen, Gumrah shows Kumar in the role of an unlucky husband who firstly loses his wife and ends up marrying his sister-in-law, who too gets into an extramarital affair.

Jewel Thief (1967) – With several strong plot points, the film was India’s early and one of the best heist films and further also showed Ashok Kumar as a negative character.

Aashirwaad (1968) – Playing the role of Jogi Thakur, a man of principles, Ashirwaad shows Ashok Kumar playing an impressive role of a man who risks his interests and even his family for doing the right thing. The actor also won both National and Filmfare awards for her performance.

