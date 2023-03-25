BharatPe co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has gained quite a fame since his stint on the business reality television series. Known for his straightforward answers and honest statements, Grover is often seen speaking out on various topics unapologetically and taking jibes on others. There’s no doubt to it that Ashneer’s funny reactions are what have kept his fans entertained and amused. The BharatPe co-founder recently did the same while speaking about the reason behind Bollywood films failing at the box office. While taking the name of Yash Raj Films as an example, Grover noted how it has become difficult to attract audiences to theatres even with big banners.

“Kaahe ka Yash Raj… Theatre bharna mushkil ho raha hai…” – Ashneer Grover

While speaking at the Institute of Management Technology in Ghaziabad, Ashneer Grover emphasised how people in today’s time have the opportunity of creating a personal brand for themselves.

“Pehle kya tha, Yash Raj ji ke paas camera hai, Yash Raj ji ne casting karni hai. Jo unke camera ke saamne aagaya, woh hero hai. Ab bhaisaab sabke paas camera hai, toh kaahe ka Yash Raj (Earlier, Yash Raji ji had the camera, he used to do the casting and whoever came in front of the camera became a hero. Nowadays, everyone has a camera so what’s the use of Yash Raj),” he said.

Further highlighting that everyone is running behind to become public and famous due to the wide range of opportunities in the market, Grover noted how people have lost interest in going to theatres.

“Kisi ko theatre jaana hi nahi hai. Theatre bharna mushkil ho raha hai. Sab bol rahe hain ke bhai main ghar baitha hoon, office baitha hoon, gaadi mein baitha hoon, jab mera mann karega mereko entertainment chahiye hai,” he said.

On the work front, Ashneer Grover who gave a miss to the second season of Shark Tank India has engaged himself in a lot of activities nowadays. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, he recently also launched a new cricket-focused fantasy sports app named CrickPe.

