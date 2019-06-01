Asha Bhosle thanks Smriti Irani for helping her reach home after oath-taking ceremony: She won because she cares

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Friday thanked newly-appointed Cabinet minister Smriti Irani for helping her out in the rush following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony.

The 85-year-old singer revealed she was stuck in the "crazy rush" post the ceremony when Irani spotted her in the crowd and came to her rescue. Praising the minister for her gesture, the veteran singer said her caring nature is the reason for her resounding Lok Sabha win over Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his family bastion Amethi.

"She cares and that's why she won," Bhosle added.

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

Irani responded to Bhosle's post with a 'namaste' emoji.

In PM Modi's new cabinet, Irani will serve as the Women and Child Development minister along with retaining her previous portfolio of the Textile ministry, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Apart from Asha Bhosle, several other celebrities from the Indian film fraternity attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Those who were in attendance included Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Sunny Deol and Kapil Sharma among others.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 13:17:45 IST

