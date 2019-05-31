Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony reunites Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut as they pose for selfies

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony witnessed nearly 6,000 guests in attendance. Among the ministers, corporate personalities and world leaders, even the Indian film industry marked their attendance for the occasion.

Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jeetendra and Sushant Singh Rajput were among some of the celebs who attended the event.

However, what has caught the netizens' attention is Kangana and Karan sharing the same frame, posing for the cameras and clicking selfies with people from the film industry. The picture also features producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Abhishek Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The picture has sparked social media's attention because of the long-standing feud between both the celebrities. Back in 2017, on Karan's chat show Koffee with Karan season 5, Kangana had a public falling out with the filmmaker after she called him the 'flagbearer of nepotism'.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 16:25:35 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.