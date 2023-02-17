Yami Gautam’s vigilante thriller film, A Thursday, completes a year today and we can’t help but applaud and revisit another fine and nuanced performance from the actress, where she essayed a grey character as a preschool teacher who takes 16 students hostage.

Yami walked away with rave reviews for the film as the critics called it ‘her finest performance till date’ and lauded how ‘effortlessly she carried the film on her shoulders’ in this author-backed role. The film also went on to become one of the most-watched pieces of content on the OTT platform last year.

After all the positive chatter around the actress in 2022, she continues to be celebrated this year with her recent release ‘Lost’, an emotional thriller that touches upon values of integrity and empathy.

It comes as no surprise that she yet again won the hearts of the audience and the critics, walking away with praise for her attempt to do something different, for bringing dignity yet impact to the role and for delivering yet another solid performance.

Yami Gautam has always been a consistently great performer and over the years has showcased that right from her very first film Vicky Donor to Uri, Baala, Kaabil, A Thursday, Dasvi and the recent Lost.

Apart from choosing versatile characters, all significant irrespective of the size, the actress has always gravitated to great quality content. It’s almost unquestionable now that if Yami Gautam is in a film, everyone can be rest assured that it is a good quality project.

Speaking of quality, the actress continues to have a great 2023 much like the last year and after the positive reviews for Lost will next be seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ a slick heist thriller and the action-comedy Dhoom Dhaam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.