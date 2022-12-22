As the new year approaches, it’s unavoidable to take a moment and appreciate the year gone by. We look back at an array of things ranging from relationships, career developments, achievements – big or small, or anything that either puts a smile on our face, or teaches us a lesson in life, and just be grateful for it. Short films too have a special place in this direction considering the huge impression they leave in a limited span of time. As we are inching closer to bidding adieu to 2022, let us take a look back on five such short films that made their presence felt, in a very effective manner.

Yatri Kripya Dhyan De: Horror, thrills, mystery, suspense, and laughter! Yes, that is the exact order in which this short film will surprise you with its clever storyline and engaging narrative. Director Abhinav Singh has proved his mettle of storytelling with this short film. He flawlessly brings the best out of a situation that the audiences could never assume would take such a turn. Lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Shweta Basu Prasad too do not cease to amaze through their brilliant performances throughout the course of the film. Watch Yatri Kripya Dhyan De free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App, on Desktop and on Fire TV.

Barefoot Empress: This short film documentary by renowned chef, author, writer, and director Vikas Khanna will inspire you to the extent such that you will be motivated to pack your bags and set out on a path to achieve everything that you seek. Barefoot Empress captures the story of the legendary Karthiyani Amma who attracted world’s attention towards her at the age of 96 when she decided to pursue education. The short film is produced by Doug Roland and has been receiving applause from celebrities all across the world including Amitabh Bachchan. Barefoot Empress can be streamed on its website of the same name that is, BarefootEmpress.com.

Gray: If you don’t understand consent or even have the slightest doubts about the subject, watch Gray right now. You should not just watch it yourself, but also motivate your friends and family to watch this brilliantly conceptualized and directed short film. Featuring some of the finest actors in the country namely Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gray talks about the importance of saying “No” and saying it firmly when one finds herself or himself in difficult situations. Gray is the much needed messaging that the society needs to understand. Watch it for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.

Rest Of The Night: This short film is the story of a couple struggling with the weight of a dead relationship, trying to hold on to little hope, and navigate through their messy emotions. Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Shahana Goswami, and Vishwas Kini Rest Of The Night is directed by Prayrit Seth. To see how the couple face this turmoil and if they get out of it or not, watch the short film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bachpan: Chapter 1, Trek: Bachpan captures the story of a young schoolboy who accidentally sells his father’s manuscript for his upcoming book to pay for the school mountain trek fees. The short film features the versatile and talented actor Gopal Datt along with Himari. The short film is available to stream on YouTube.

These are thought-provoking short films that will teach you some or the other lesson in life. So make sure you binge watch these short films by yourself or with your friends and family over New Year’s Eve.

