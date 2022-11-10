In a faux pas, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET-2022), held on 6 November.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the education department after the screenshot of the admit card has gone viral.

The actress has been embroiled in multiple controversies during the course of her career. From Kamaal R Khan to Celina Jaitly, the examples are many:

The KRK episode

Kamaal R Khan has targeted Sunny Leone many times through his controversial tweets. He has time and again brought back her previous profession of being an adult film star. He once shared some objectionable pictures of the actress and she retaliated by saying what he did was illegal.

The Celina Jaitly Penthouse

When Leone was new to Mumbai, she had to struggle a lot to find a place to stay in this city. Actor Celina Jaitly came forward and allowed her and her husband Daniel Weber to rent her pent house. In a shocking turn of events, she asked them to vacate the same few years later. But why? Jaitly, in a statement, said, “What they’ve done to my house amounts to plunder and destruction. It’s a like a Tsunami has passed through my once-beautiful penthouse. All my antique furniture was dismantled and dumped on the open terrace to rot. Brand new teak shelves were ripped off. Holes were drilled into the walls to install CCT cameras without our permission. Even the refrigerator and Washing machine were damaged. I have to say Ms. Leone and her husband maintained very low hygiene standards.”

Kapil Sharma’s Refusal

Back in 2013, Sunny Leone acted in a film called Jackpot and just like all the other films, this was also slated to be promoted on Kapil Sharma’s Show, then called Comedy Nights With Kapil, on Colors TV. However, to avoid any controversy, Sharma refused to have her as the guest, according to reports. She did arrive three months later with Ektaa Kapoor to promote Ragini MMS 2 though.

The Condom Advertisement

This was in 2018, when ahead of the Navratri festival, hoardings of Leone were placed that read- ‘ Play with love this Navratri.’ This led to complaints and social media uproar. The hoardings, from Surat and other cities of Gujarat, were removed later.

Also, she wasn’t allowed to perform at the New Year’s Bash in Bengaluru once since the pro-Kannada organization denied permission to the actress. They felt it would be against their culture to have her performance approved.

