Shraddha Kapoor had recently shared throwback pictures on social media remembering her grandmother and later singer Lata Mangeshkar

Actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 35th birthday today, 3 March. The Ek Villian heroine was born in 1987 and is the daughter of veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure.

The talented actress made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the movie Teen Patti and also won a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut. The turning point in Kapoor's career came in 2013 when she took Bollywood by storm with Mohit Suri’s romantic film Ashiqui 2.

The film was a super hit at the box office and won several awards. There was no looking back for Kapoor and she went on to star in various genres, ranging from romance to action and gave several blockbusters such as Half Girlfriend, Stree, Baaghi and Saaho.

On the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday this year, we take a look at a few throwback pictures of the star kid:

Shraddha shared a beautiful family photo from her childhood to wish her parents on their marriage anniversary. In the photo, Kapoor looks delightfully cute as she stands with her family, wearing a scarf amid a snowy backdrop.

Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddanth also works in Bollywood as an assistant director. The actress shared a childhood photo with her sibling, writing that he brought immense joy in her life.

The vivacious actress comes from a film family and along with father Shakti Kapoor being an actor, Shraddha is also the granddaughter of legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. Kapoor recently shared a photo of her with Lata Mangeshkar on the latter's demise, stating that she will cherish all the precious moments spent with her Lata Aaji.

A memory of Shraddha with her father

Being a 90s kid, the actress shared a picture of those days when frocks were in fashion and every girl was obsessed with the frills and colors of these beautiful frocks.

Shraddha Kapoor’s mother, Shivangi Kolhapure is a payback singer and the sister of the veteran actress, Padmini Kolhapure.