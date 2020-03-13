As Pushpavalli season 2 releases, a catch-up with first instalment of Sumukhi Suresh's Amazon Prime Video special

Comedienne Sumukhi Suresh changed her ever-so-chirpy, bubbly image with the release of her first Amazon Prime Video India Original Pushpavalli in 2017. The show garnered positive reviews across the board, with fans and audiences eagerly waiting for a follow-up season. recently, Amazon announced that Pushpavalli season 2 was scheduled to stream on the platform soon. Thus, ahead of its release, here is a throwback to the show that created considerable buzz.

Pushpavalli season 1 in a nutshell

The fictional (and slightly autobiographical) web series followed Pushpavalli, the titular character (played by Suresh) as she went about her adult life, obsessively stalking her colleague-turned-friend Nikhil (Manish Anand). After meeting him at an event in Bhopal, Pushpavalli is soon attracted to Nikhil's goofy and mostly lame sense of humour. In what seems to be an innocuous, friendly discussion, Nikhil spends quality time with Suresh's character, and reveals he is from Bangalore.

Pushvalli, on the other hand, misreads the signals, and concludes the two are romantically inclined towards each other. Soon after, she reconnects with her school friend Pankaj (Naveen Richard), and takes up a job at a children's library in Bangalore, owned and run by Pankaj.

Thus begins a hilarious yet alarmingly dangerous journey of Pushpavalli desperately trying to get close to Nikhil. From lying incessantly to keeping a close watch on him through the tea stall owner stationed outside Nikhil's office — Pushpavalli does it all.

At the end of the first season, all her deceptions get exposed with Nikhil and Pankaj realising the extent of Pushpavalli's deceit. Seemingly apologetic, Pushpavalli refuses to feel sorry for herself, and instead tells Pankaj that Nikhil led her on to believe they could be together.

When matters finally settle down, and everyone returns to their daily lives, the season ends with a classic twist. Audiences are shown a clip of Pushpavalli watching footage of a CCTV camera, lodged outside Nikhil's residence with the help of the tea stall owner.

What to expect from season 2

Though the makers have kept most details of the sequel under wraps, the recently released trailer of Pushpavalli season 2 gives a brief idea of the upcoming story. The clip depicts how Suresh's eponymous character tries to move on with her life with her fiance Vidyuth (Vidyuth Gargi). However, her romantic inclination towards Nikhil does not seem to have left the equation.

Pushpavalli season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video India.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 09:09:47 IST