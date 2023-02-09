As Pathaan turns into a blockbuster, Deepika Padukone's chances of working with Salman Khan recede
Deepika Padukone is currently the favourite SRK heroine. It cannot be a coincidence that we have not seen a single film yet that brings together Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone, and in all probability, we never will.
No matter what their personal equation may be, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are fierce professional rivals and competitors. Their professional interests preclude any common interest, and that includes leading ladies.
While Kajol and Juhi were Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite co-stars and they did many films together, how many films of Salman starrers does one recall with either actress, except Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya with Kajol?
Not now, not after Pathaan. This is SRK and Deepika’s fourth superhit together after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express. It is highly unlikely, if not entirely improbable, that Salman and Deepika will be paired together in the near or distant future.
Salman’s repertoire of heroines has been rather lightweight so far: Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Disha Patani are among his recent co-stars.
This pairing seems doomed from the word go. In 2007, when Deepika made her debut in Om Shanti Om, Salman’s Saawariya was released on the same day. Salman, it seems, was keen to work with Deepika from the time she made her debut. However, she turned down the offers that came her way with Salman since they didn’t offer her any substantial part.
Among the roles Deepika turned down with Salman there were Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick.
Thereafter, Salman decided to steer clear of all things Padukone.
But then Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah came up. And the Salman-Deepika pairing almost happened. After three films with Sanjay Bhansali in a row, Deepika wanted to do one more film with Bhansali. So she drove down to his office.
But Bhansali made it very clear that this time, it was Alia Bhatt who would play the lead opposite Salman in that film. Of course, finally Inshallah didn’t get made.
But the point to be noted is that this time it was Deepika who showed an interest in working with Salman. Perhaps, somewhere soon this good looking pair may come together. Provided they both lower their steep remuneration to accommodate the financial crisis that grips the world. Otherwise producers may find them too expensive to sign together.
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.
