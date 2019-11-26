As part of Winter Jazz Wave 2019, Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman to perform in Mumbai

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019 organised by music agency Gatecrash, Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman will perform at Levi's Lounge in Mumbai on Tuesday, 26 November 2019. The band comprises Nils Fischer on bass clarinet, guitarist David Koch, bassist Samuel Huwyler, and drummer Dominik Mahnig.

The band has been playing together for over 10 years and their name is a tribute to the 20th century American athlete. They describe their music as not being 'normal' jazz; it combines jazz, rock, and improvisation to create a layered, powerful sound. The group has released three albums, their debut Livingston in 2013, Veer Off Course in 2015, and TILT in 2017.

The Great Harry Hillman will perform at Levi's Lounge in Mumbai on 26 November 2019. More information and RSVP page here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 15:34:42 IST