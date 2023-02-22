Just about two days back, Hollywood sensation Madonna shared a selfie on social media with fans and said how cute she was looking since the swelling from the surgery went down. She was brave enough to admit she did go under the knife, albeit going under social media ire too. She was under the radar after her appearance at the recently held Grammys. Forced to address the globe about the same, the singer gave out a statement.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera,” she stated. The singer added, “ I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce “You-won’t break my soul.”

The same stigma continues to haunt actresses here in the Hindi film industry.

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra being one of them. On the 3rd season of Koffee With Karan, when Saif Ali Khan said those three words ‘Poor Koena Mitra’ on Karan Johar’s question about plastic surgery, the actress’ response was ‘Saif is a gareeb nawaab.’

In an interview with India Today, Mitra answered in detail about going under the knife. She revealed, “I didn’t know that you shouldn’t talk openly about your surgery. Somebody asked me, so I told them yes, I had surgery done. After that, it was as if the whole world was after me. For three consecutive years, I was tortured because of my surgery. There were so many negative things going on about me constantly on the news. Because of this, many people from the industry kept their distance from me, which also affected my work.”

She added, “I felt like laughing when people called to console me and said that ‘you are very brave, do not pay attention to all this’. But no one came in front of the media and said anything in my support. It is very painful that you take a stand for your special people but are hesitant to talk about anything about outsiders like us.”

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was also severely scrutinized when she made an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 4 with her Bombay Velvet director Anurag Kashyap. What caught the attention of the viewers were her lips, and it was speculated she has had a lip job done. She addressed all these banal theories and wrote, “Lately there has been a LOT of talk about me in this particular episode of KOffee with Karan . Mainly regarding my lips . I am here to just convey what I have to say regarding the same . I am talking about it only because this story has taken a scary direction and things have been ‘blown out of proportion’ ( pun intended 😉 ).”

She added, “For a short while now I have been using a temporary lip enhancing tool and that along with make up techniques ( I have learnt over the years) is the reason why there might be a change in the appearance of my lips. Having stated this fact let me very vehemently assure everyone that I have by no means gone ‘under the knife ‘ or done any kind of ‘plastic surgery’ or undergone any intrusive procedure . This was my decision and was done for the sake of my look in my upcoming film Bombay velvet,a period drama where I play a jazz singer in the 1960’s – 70’s . And it was taken from the referencing of that time . The drastic change in my appearance on KWK is due to lot of factors put together and not just my lips . Everyone goes through good and bad days. Did I think I looked good on the KWK episode ? NO . I do feel I could have done things differently.”

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan also spoke about her surgery. She said, “There was a time I listened to the pressure. As far as my nose surgery goes, it’s a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn’t like the way it felt. I didn’t like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it.” Shruti stated that she was constantly on the receiving end of condescending comments like “your face is very Western, it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.” She added, “I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about.”

She also said, “If there are any actresses telling you they haven’t done it, they are blatantly lying because people’s faces don’t change that much. But it’s just something that I wanted to talk about. I don’t propagate it. What I’m trying to say is… It could be something from colouring your hair, like women who are Indian who feel they need to bleach their skin or dye their hair blonde or wear blue contact lenses…It’s the same thing, right?”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.