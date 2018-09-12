1/8
Director Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal at Toronto International Film Festival 2018
Director Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal at Toronto...
2/8
Manmarziyaan had its world premiere as Husband Material at TIFF 2018 on 8 September
Manmarziyaan had its world premiere as Husband Material at TIFF 2018 on 8...
3/8
Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Abhishek Bachchan at the red carpet
Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Abhishek Bachchan at the red carpet
4/8
Manmarziyaan will follow a complex love triangle between Rumi (Pannu), Vicky (Kaushal) and Robbie (Bachchan)
Manmarziyaan will follow a complex love triangle between Rumi (Pannu), Vicky (Kaushal)...
5/8
The film will mark Bachchan's comeback to films after a hiatus of two years
The film will mark Bachchan's comeback to films after a hiatus of two years
6/8
Kashyap and Pannu at TIFF 2018
Kashyap and Pannu at TIFF 2018
7/8
Kanika Dhillon has penned the script of the romantic drama that will release in cinemas on 14 September
Kanika Dhillon has penned the script of the romantic drama that will release in cinemas on 14...
8/8
Amit Trivedi has composed the soundtrack of Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi has composed the soundtrack of Manmarziyaan