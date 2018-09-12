1/8 Director Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal at Toronto International Film Festival 2018 Director Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal at Toronto...

2/8 Manmarziyaan had its world premiere as Husband Material at TIFF 2018 on 8 September Manmarziyaan had its world premiere as Husband Material at TIFF 2018 on 8...

3/8 Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Abhishek Bachchan at the red carpet Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Abhishek Bachchan at the red carpet

4/8 Manmarziyaan will follow a complex love triangle between Rumi (Pannu), Vicky (Kaushal) and Robbie (Bachchan) Manmarziyaan will follow a complex love triangle between Rumi (Pannu), Vicky (Kaushal)...

5/8 The film will mark Bachchan's comeback to films after a hiatus of two years The film will mark Bachchan's comeback to films after a hiatus of two years

6/8 Kashyap and Pannu at TIFF 2018 Kashyap and Pannu at TIFF 2018

7/8 Kanika Dhillon has penned the script of the romantic drama that will release in cinemas on 14 September Kanika Dhillon has penned the script of the romantic drama that will release in cinemas on 14...