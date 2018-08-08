As China bans Christopher Robin, a timely reminder of how Pooh's philosophphy reflects Confucius'

China clearly does not like Winnie the Pooh.

The Middle Kingdom has reportedly banned Walt Disney Pictures' upcoming film based on the honey-eating bear's human best friend, Christopher Robin. Pooh invited the ire of the Chinese when he was used as a political tool to comment on Chinese President XI Jinping's trade policies and diplomatic ties with the US. The much loved character was banned after he was compared to Jinping in a number of viral memes.

Winnie the Pooh has always been a philosophical thinker much like Confucius. The Chinese thinker famously said, "Life is really simple but we insist on making it complicated." For Pooh, this was a way of life. Strolling on a pebbled path in the woods, watching the sunset while sitting near a lake or licking his honey-smeared paw, Pooh would say things so matter-of-factly as if no thought ever went into the philosophical musings. Given his pearls of wisdom that cut across the boundaries of time, a live-action remake of Winnie the Pooh's story will hold as much philosophical significance as say, a book on Confucius.

Presumably, Pooh was a Confucius follower. Or this could be another case of "Great minds think alike". Here are some areas where Pooh and Confucius seem to agree.

On rising against all odds

Confucianism: "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

Poohism: "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."

On slow and steady wins the race

Confucianism: "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you don't stop."

Poohism: "Rivers know this; there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.”

On finding beauty in mundanity

Confucianism: "Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it."

Poohism: “Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart.”

On action-oriented approach

Confucianism: "When it is obvious that the goals can't be reached, don't adjust the goals, adjust the action steps."

Poohism: "You can't stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”

On knowing one's limitations

Confucianism: "Real knowledge is to know the extent of one's ignorance."

Poohism: "Doing nothing often leads to the very best something."

On love and kindness

Confucianism: "Forget injuries. Never forget kindnesses."

Poohism: "Some people care too much, I think it’s called love.”

On making small steps towards a big goal

Confucianism: "A journey of thousand miles begins with a single step."

Poohism: "Sometimes when I go somewhere and I wait, a somewhere comes to me."

On realising the impermanence of life

Confucianism: "We have two lives. And the second begins when we realise we only have one."

Poohism: "Sometimes, if you stand on the bottom rail of a bridge and lean over to watch the river slipping slowly away beneath you, you will suddenly know everything there is to be known."

On cultivating a life for others

Confucianism: "I slept and dreamt that life is beauty. I woke up and realised that life is duty."

Poohism: "Love is taking a few steps backward maybe even more… to give way to the happiness of the person you love."

On keeping the love alive

Confucianism: "To love a thing means wanting it to live."

Poohism: "If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you."

On clarity of thought

Confucianism: "A man who chases two rabbits, catches neither."

Poohism: "Before beginning a Hunt, it is wise to ask someone what you are looking for before you begin looking for it."

Thus, it is safe to say that Pooh is a philosopher without bearing the burden of a thinker or an intellectual. As he admits, "For I am a Bear of Very Little Brain, and long words bother me.” Also, he has his priorities sorted, "It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words but rather short, easy ones like 'What about lunch?'"

China should realise that a bear as harmless as Winnie the Pooh could do little damage besides spilling some honey. It should come to terms with the fact that every bear is not grizzly.

Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell among others. It is slated to release this Friday on 10 August.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 15:25 PM