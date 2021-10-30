Aryan came out of the prison shortly after 11 am, a day after a special court issued his release memo

Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, stepped out of the Arthur Road Jail on Saturday, after spending four weeks in jail. Khan’s release papers had not reached the jail authorities on time on Friday.

He had to spend another night in jail after his bail papers missed the 5:30 p.m. deadline yesterday, despite an anxious countdown that went down to seconds.

Aryan came out of the prison shortly after 11 am, a day after a special court issued his release memo. According to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officials, the procedure for the release of Aryan Khan has been completed.

#WATCH Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/gSH8awCMqo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Immediately after walking out of the prison, he entered a waiting car and drove to his house Mannat in suburban Bandra, 12 km away. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan left their Bandra house, Mannat, early this morning to be on their way to the Arthur Road Jail.

Half an hour before Aryan came out, his father's bodyguard got down from a white Range Rover car waiting outside the prison and stood near the facility's gate. He was seen speaking to policemen posted there.

Around 11 am, the car started moving slowly near the prison's gate and stopped to receive Aryan. The Range Rover was part of the convoy which left Mannat shortly after 8 am and reached a spot in near the prison around 9 am, where it halted to avoid a traffic jam in the area, an official said.

A large crowd of Shah Rukh Khan's fans had gathered outside the prison since early morning. A sizeable media contingent was also present to cover Aryan's release from the jail.

Outside the prison, fans and onlookers cheering for Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan and trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar were in for a disappointment as they could not see the actor's face and had to assume that he was in the vehicle.

Mumbai police, as a precautionary measure to control the crowd, had increased police presence outside the prison, the official said.

Mumbai | Aryan Khan arrives at his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail pic.twitter.com/rgjaVLLDER — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Besides local police, SRPF team was also present and barricades were put up outside the Arthur Road prison, he said.

The prison officials collected Aryan's release order from the bail letter box, which was opened at 5.30 am on Saturday.

Speaking outside the prison entrance, jail superintendent Nitin Waychal had earlier said Aryan would be released between 10 am to 12 noon as other prisoners would also be released along with the 23-year-old.

The more release orders, the more time it takes to complete the formalities, he had said.

Speaking to media persons outside the prison, father of Arbaz Merchant, arrested along with Aryan and lodged at the same jail, said his son will be released in evening.

#Live: Aryan Khan walks out of the Arthur road jail. All the bail formalities have been completed. Chaos emerges as Aryan walks out of the jail. Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguards present at the jail to guide Aryan.@Herman_Gomes shares details with @_pallavighosh pic.twitter.com/IP9zEjkcbg — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 30, 2021

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for the 23-year-old before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The high court on Friday afternoon made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The relief to the trio came just a day before the HC was scheduled to take a two-week break for Diwali.

In the five-page order, signed by Justice N W Sambre, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court.

Also, they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence, the HC said.

The judge will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and two of them were granted bail by the special NDPS court earlier this week.

There were all the 14 bail conditions of the Bombay High Court:

Each of the applicants/accused shall execute PR bond of Rs one lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount Applicants/accused shall not indulge in any similar activity Applicants/accused shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or Applicants/accused shall not make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication Applicants/accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court (established under the NDPS Act) Applicants/accused neither personally nor through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence Applicants/accused shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately Applicants/accused shall not make any statement to any form of media -- print media, electronic media, including social media Applicants/accused shall not leave the country without prior permission from the special judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai If the applicants/accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating Officer; and shall give their itinerary to the Investigating Officer Applicants/accused shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to mark their presence Applicants/accused shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause.Applicants/accused shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB Once the trial begins, the Applicants/accused shall not in any manner try to delay the trial If the Applicants/accused violate any of these terms, NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the Special Judge/Court for cancellation of their bail

With inputs from agencies