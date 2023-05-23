Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB Zonal director was grilled for over 5 years by CBI on Sunday in connection to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s Cordelia drug bust case. The Bombay High Court will hear Wankhede’s plea challenging CBI’s FIR on Monday and has restrained the Crime Bureau of Investigation take any ‘coercive action’ against him till then.

In his plea, before a vacation bench of the high court, Wankhede urged the court to quash the CBI FIR reasoning that several documents including no bribe demand was made, including Aryan Khan’s additive before the court while he was in custody in October 2021.

While the star kid was in jail, he filed an affidavit through his lawyer before the court, which stated, “Applicant has nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media as between the Zonal Director, Mumbai, and certain political

personalities. That the applicant does not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecutions. The Applicant has no connection/concern with the said Sail… The applicant prays that his bail application be decided on merits uninfluenced by the aforesaid assertions of parties and/or counter parties.”

Wankhede’s plea contends that the CBI be directed to disclose the steps taken by them in the NCB case and said, “will disclose” him “as an upright officer (who) had conducted a free, fair and impartial investigation in the said matter, which was tinkered with certain higher ranking officers of the NCB in New Delhi at the cost of maligning the name, image and reputation of the petitioner (Wankhede)”.

The former officer also cited NCB’s action against junior officer Sudhakar Shinde for compromising the investigation.

