Arvind Swami turns 52 today. Known for his work in the Tamil cinema predominantly, Arvind Swami is a man of many talents. He has also worked as a model, television presenter and is a successful entrepreneur.

Arvind Swami started his acting career in 1991. The actor made his debut with celebrated director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster film Thalapathi. Following the success of Thalapathi, Swami went on to perform in numerous successful films, including Bombay and Roja. Even after a successful career, Arvind Swami took a sabbatical in 2000 after his film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya. He came back after 12 long years and resumed his career.

As the actor celebrates his 52nd birthday, here is a playlist of his best songs:

Bhaskar Oru Rasuculu - Released in 2017, the song was featured in the album of the same name. Bhaskar Oru Rasuculu was sung by Amrish. The song was an instant hit and has 8.2 million views on YouTube.

Kooduvittu Koodu - The song was featured in the film Bogan, which was released in 2018. Kooduvittu Koodu was sung by various artists including Arvind Swami, Jyoti Nooran, and D. Imman.

Ippodhu Yen India Kadhal - The song was featured in the music album Bhaskar Oru Rasuculu, which was released in 2017. The song was composed by Amrish and sung by Andrea Jeremiah and Karthik. The song featured Arvind Swami along with Amala Paul.

Theemai Dhaan Vellum - Theemai Dhaan Vellum from the film Thani Oruvan is one of the top songs of actor Arvind Swami. The song was released in 2015. Arvind Swami sang the song along with HipHop Tamizha.

Yeh Haseen Vadiyan - The song was featured in Arvind Swami's film Roja, which was released in 1992. This soulful song was sung by A.R. Rahman, K.S. Chithra, and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. The song features Arvind Swami along with Madhoo.

Wishing Arvind Swami a very happy birthday!

