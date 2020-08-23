Arunraja Kamaraj to direct Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil remake of Article 15

Boney Kapoor announced that he will be producing Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 along with Zee Studios and Raahul's Romeo Pictures.

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin will star in the Tamil remake of critically acclaimed Bollywood movie Article 15. Helmed by Arunraja Kamaraj, the social drama will be bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP.

Check out the announcement here

Happy to announce remake of Article 15 in Tamil starring @Udhaystalin to be directed by Arunraja Kamraj . It’s a @ZeeStudios_ Studios & @BayViewProjOffl Projects Production. We continue the tradition of remaking strong content this time with @mynameisraahul of Romeo pictures. pic.twitter.com/s1umdVaWYH — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 22, 2020

Anubhav Sinha's critically-acclaimed Article 15, revolved around the caste divide in the country and starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role of a police officer.

Kapoor’s had previously produced Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.

In an interview to Firstpost, Kapoor shed light on his strategy of remaking content-driven Hindi films in Tamil and vice versa, "A good film should reach as many people as possible. My first film as a producer was Hum Paanch in Hindi, which itself was a remake of Kannada film Paduvaaralli Pandavaru. After that, I have produced remakes of many films from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Also, I would say that Nerkonda Paarvai’s success has given me the confidence that a good film never fails to get appreciated irrespective of the language. The idea is to make content that is good, stories worth telling."

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is also producing Ajith's upcoming film, Valimai, directed by H. Vinoth. He also holds the South remake rights of Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho.