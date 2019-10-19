Valimai: Ajith's next with Boney Kapoor, Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth, gets a title, launched in Chennai

The title of Ajith's next movie, to be produced by Boney Kapoor, has been unveiled as Valimai. Valimai will reunite director H Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor, and Ajith once again after Nerkonda Paarvai.

Check out the announcement here

#ThalaAjith reunites with Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth... #Tamil film #Valimai launched with pooja ceremony in #Chennai... The film is backed by Zee Studios. #AK60 pic.twitter.com/IwIUthGB0J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

The project, announced back in July, was supposed to go on floors by the end of August. It was tentatively titled as AK60. Check out the announcement here

A big thank you to the entire unit of #NerkondaPaarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with #AjithKumar#HVinoth and @ZeeStudios will start with Pooja end August 2019.@SureshChandraa@DoneChannel1 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 29, 2019

Valimai, according to The News Minute report, could see the superstar play a car racer in the movie. Speculations are rife the project will have a racing backdrop, and will be shot across South Africa, Budapest, and the Middle East. The movie may feature SJ Suryah as the primary antagonist. As per The New Indian Express, Nirav Shah will crank the camera and Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the background score and songs for Valimai. Nerkonda Paaravai, which released on 8 August, is an official remake of the 2016 critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Ajith plays an ageing lawyer, who takes on the case of three women after they are sexually harassed by a group of men who come from an influential background. Ajith played the part essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang in key roles. Tariang reprises her role from the Hindi original. Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan, and Mai Pa Narayanan are also part of the cast. The film is regarded to revive the Tamil film industry box office in 2019, after a string of mid-budget films.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2019 10:22:01 IST