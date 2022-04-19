Actor Arun Vijay narrates the paw-fect experience of working with more than 100 dogs in his upcoming family entertainer Oh My Dog, releasing on Prime Video on 21st April.

The trailer for the Amazon Original Movie Oh My Dog sparked a lot of interest and captured the hearts of children and pet lovers alike. The upcoming Tamil entertainer is a moving narrative about a little boy named Arjun (Arnav Vijay) and his canine companion Simba, and their lovely friendship and love for one another. As we can see in the clip, a lot of four-legged furry companions are having a great time, much to the delight of all dog lovers.

In a recent conversation, actor Arun Vijay and director Sarov Shanmugam revealed that they trained and worked with more than a hundred dogs for this film!

Speaking about the feat of working with hundred dogs, actor Arun Vijay shared, “It was really challenging to work with so many dogs at the same time. I think we shot with nearly 100+ dogs. Having said that, they seemed to have way more fun than the entire cast and crew. Hats off to Raja (the trainer) and our director Sarov to ensure that everything went on smoothly resulting in us being part of a beautiful story that will delight us all.”

Oh My Dog is about a dog named Simba and his owner, Arjun, and their love and affection for each other. Arjun encounters Simba while rescuing him and raising him as his own. Arjun and Simba continue to progress through the film, overcoming challenges and eventually winning the hearts of everyone around them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.