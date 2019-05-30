Article 15 trailer: Twitter is all praises for Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's much anticipated social drama Article 15, which is a commentary on India's existing caste system, was unveiled today (30 May). The film is reportedly based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and killed over a caste-based dispute.

The trailer drew favorable reactions of the film, with viewers calling it gripping and hard-hitting. Viewers also appreciated the makers for the choice of subject. Twitter was all praise for lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana's acting skills and his ability to portray any role with such ease.

Hard Hitting !! @anubhavsinha the master who received Best Director Last year for Mulk & now this !!@ayushmannk is the Excellence

#Article15Trailer looks fab!!! Ayushmann never ceases to impress with his choice of movies — (@ghoshtina32) May 30, 2019

Damn if watching the trailer can be so difficult emotional and such a slap on the fact I don't know what the movie will do. Rooting for this movie to be a good one and for more such content #article15trailer all the best @ayushmannk — anvita (@anvitanath) May 30, 2019

Hard Hitting..Chills run down d body thinkin dat still dis exists in so called modern India..#Article15Trailer

Trailer is amazing..@ayushmannk You are a chameleon..So, easily u can pull off ny role.. — sushmita sikha (@sikhasushmita89) May 30, 2019

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15 is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 June.

