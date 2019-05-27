You are here:

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana is determined to fight discrimination in Anubhav Sinha's cop drama

Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming cop drama Article 15 have unveiled its first official teaser, hours after they dropped the poster from the film.

The teaser begins with Ayushmann Khurrana quoting Article 15 of India's constitution, that prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, in a voiceover. As Khurrana's voice plays in the background, visuals of erupting mob violence fill the screen.

In the end, Khurrana says "Farq bahut kar liya, ab farq laayenge." (‘Enough of the discrimination, it is time to bring about a difference)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

The new poster sees Khuranna in a cop avatar, in typical Singham style, he sports a clean-shaven look (except for the signature moustache) with a pair of shades. In fact, the reflection in his shades depict images of women hanging, while a group of men stand staring at the spectacle.

Check out Article 15's poster:

Article 15 is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 June.

