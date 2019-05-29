Article 15: Ayushmann Khurran's upcoming cop drama to open Birmingham Film Festival 2019

The Birmingham Film Festival is returning for its fifth year and will take place from 21 June to 1 July, according to Biz Asia. The event will open with Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming cop drama, directed by Anubhav Sinha, while Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photograph is the closing film. Anurag Kashyap will also make an appearance at the film festival for a master class along with Badla and Tomb Raider actor Antonio Aakeel, the report further adds.

The festival will screen films like the award-winning romantic drama Sir, which looks at the class divide in India and a documentary My Home India in the Extra-Ordinary Lives section.

The Young Rebel section will feature Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year as well as Chuskit, based on a true story of a young girl whose dreams of going to school are disrupted when an accident leaves her disabled. The Film, Power and Politics section will have the Bangladeshi drama Saturday Afternoon, black comedy #Gadhvi and Widow of Silence.

Buddhadeb Dasgupta's film Urojahaj (The Flight) will be presented after which he will attend a Q&A session. Projects by new filmmakers will be showcased as part of the Satyajit Ray Short film award.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 17:52:01 IST

