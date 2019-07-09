Article 15: Amul pays creative tribute to Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha's social drama

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing Article 15 has gained massive acclaim owing to its powerful storyline, direction and brilliant performances. The film points out caste-based discrimination that is rampant in many parts of India.

Khurrana, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for Article 15 and now the actor has found a new fan in none other than Amul. In the illustrated ad, the iconic Amul girl and Khurrana's character stand next to each other with buttered toasts in their hands.

Amul shared the add with the caption, "Farq laayenge, makhan khaayenge", a play on the dialogue "Farq bahut karliya, ab farq layenge" (We have created enough differences, now we will bring a difference) from the film.

The actor was touched by the gesture of the dairy brand, which is known for celebrating defining moments across various walks of life down the decades through their witty advertisements. Director Anubhav Sinha shared the doodle and wrote that being featured in an Amul ad has been "a secret dream."

Okay, so this has been a secret dream. Thanks AMUL. Thanks @RahuldaCunha and team. pic.twitter.com/xuZgjxy6Oy — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 9, 2019

Article 15 is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gang-raped and hanged to death from a tree. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15, currently in its second week at the domestic box office, recently crossed the Rs 40 crore mark.

