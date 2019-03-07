Arrow, The CW's flagship superhero show, to end with abbreviated season eight

Arrow, The CW’s longest-running current DC Comics series which was renewed for an eighth season back in January, will end after season eight airs during the 2019-2020 season. The final season will consist of 10 episodes, reports Variety.

"We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honours the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.” series executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz said in a statement.

The show stars Stephen Amell as the titular superhero, whose real name is Oliver Queen. Queen returned home to Starling City five years after being presumed dead in a shipwreck, during which he created the superhero persona of Green Arrow to fight crime in the city. Amell also took to Twitter to announce the news.

Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life... but you can’t be a vigilante forever. Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say... for now I just want to say thank you. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 6, 2019

Arrow launched on The CW in 2012 and remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows.The success soon spawned to the Arrowverse, an interconnected franchise of television and tie-in comic books based on the DC Universe. The current Arrowverse shows are The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

