Self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, famously known as KRK, often remains in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. No stranger to controversy, KRK has targeted Bollywood actors and their films several times and passed objectionable comments on social media. Due to his ‘crass’ words against the fraternity, the actor often ends up in legal trouble and under the scrutiny of the police. This time too, a similar incident has taken place with an arrest warrant issued against KRK by the Indore Court. Notably, this is in connection to Manoj Bajpayee’s defamation case filed against KRK in 2021.

Taking action in the case, the court has now issued an arrest warrant against the actor after he failed to appear in the hearings listed for the matter.

After the case was filed, KRK had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December last year, pleading to quash the defamation case against him. However, his plea was turned down. On the other hand, his lawyers earlier claimed that the ‘alleged’ comments made by him through Twitter were not intentional and were done by someone else to whom his Twitter handle named ‘KRK box office’ was sold off.

Following this, KRK had been summoned to appear before the court multiple times but he failed, now forcing the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Indore to issue the arrest warrant. The court has posted the next hearing for 10 May 2023.

Manoj Bajpayee defamation case

Back in July 2021, KRK, through a series of tweets, launched a harsh attack on Manoj Bajpayee calling him a “Charsi and Ganjedi” (weed and hash addict). This didn’t go well with the Satya actor and he filed a defamation case against him. Immediate action was taken and bailable warrants were also issued against KRK in the case after he continued to remain absent before the court.

Bajpayee in his application reportedly also claimed that the self-claimed film critic was intentionally absenting himself from the court to cause delays.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.